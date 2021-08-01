UN Chief Says World in 'Middle of Education Crisis' Due to COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The world is going through an education crisis as millions of children remain out of schools due to the pandemic, the United Nations chief said on Sunday.

"We are in the middle of an education crisis.

156 million students are still affected by school closures due to #COVID19, and 25 million may never return," Antonio Guterres tweeted.

The post-COVID-19 recovery therefore should invest in teaching staff and innovative educational systems, he noted.