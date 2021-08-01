UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says World In 'Middle Of Education Crisis' Due To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:00 PM

UN Chief Says World in 'Middle of Education Crisis' Due to COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The world is going through an education crisis as millions of children remain out of schools due to the pandemic, the United Nations chief said on Sunday.

"We are in the middle of an education crisis.

156 million students are still affected by school closures due to #COVID19, and 25 million may never return," Antonio Guterres tweeted.

The post-COVID-19 recovery therefore should invest in teaching staff and innovative educational systems, he noted.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education May Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

1 hour ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

1 hour ago
 Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over ..

Emirates&#039; home check-in service records over 2,500 users during July travel ..

3 hours ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

3 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.