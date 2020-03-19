UN Chief Says World Leaders Must Cooperate to Contain COVID-19, Prevent Death of Millions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would kill millions of people if the disease is not contained and called on world leaders to respond to the threat with urgent and coordinated action.

"It has been proven that the virus can be contained. It must be contained. If we let the virus spread like wildfire - especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world - it would kill millions of people," Guterres said. "I call on world leaders to come together and offer an urgent and coordinated response to this global crisis."