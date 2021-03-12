UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says Worried About Vaccine Nationalism, Hoarding In Wealthy Countries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:01 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic declaration on Thursday said he was concerned to observe vaccine nationalism and hoarding of vaccines in rich nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic declaration on Thursday said he was concerned to observe vaccine nationalism and hoarding of vaccines in rich nations.

"I am deeply concerned that many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose, while wealthier countries are on track to vaccinating their entire population," Guterres said.

"We see many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding in wealthier countries as well as continued side deals with manufacturers that undermine access for all," he added.

The UN chief noted one full year into the pandemic, the vaccine rollout pointed to some light at the end of the tunnel. However, he said vaccines must be seen as a global public good, and the international community must unite to produce and deliver enough vaccines for all, at least doubling manufacturing capacity.

"That effort must start now. Only together can we end this pandemic and recover. Only together can we revive our economies. And then, together, we can all get back to the things we love," Guterres added.

