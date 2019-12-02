UN Chief Says Youth-Led Protests Show Great Leadership as Climate Crisis 'In Sight'

A wave of youth-led protests calling for world governments to take greater action to combat climate change have shown great leadership, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference ahead of a crucial UN climate change conference in Madrid, warning that rising temperatures and sea levels are bringing the world toward a "point of no return

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A wave of youth-led protests calling for world governments to take greater action to combat climate change have shown great leadership, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference ahead of a crucial UN climate change conference in Madrid, warning that rising temperatures and sea levels are bringing the world toward a "point of no return."

The UN chief spoke to reporters ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, due to be held in the Spanish capital from December 2-13. Guterres revealed key findings from a World Meteorological Organization report, due to be published during the conference.

The secretary-general lambasted inaction on the part of the governments to prevent rising world temperatures. He warned that an increase in global temperatures of 3.2 degrees Celsius, despite the Paris Agreement commitments, meant that "the point of no return is no longer over the horizon," and that "it is in sight and is hurtling towards us," as quoted in a press release on the UN website.

Despite this negative outlook, the UN secretary-general heaped praise on the world's youth, who took to the streets during the summer in a wave of protests calling for governments to take greater action.

"The signals of hope are multiplying. Public opinion is waking up everywhere. Young people are showing remarkable leadership and mobilization," Guterres remarked.

The top UN official reiterated that 2020 would be a crucial year in the fight against climate change, and that investment must be directed toward improving renewable energy solutions, in order to meet global carbon neutrality targets.

"In the crucial 12 months ahead, it is essential that we secure more ambitious national commitments - particularly from the main emitters - to immediately start reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a pace consistent to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050," the UN secretary-general added.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries will participate at the COP25 conference in Madrid. In November, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would begin the process to formally leave the Paris Climate Change Agreement, which currently sets world targets for limited global temperature increases to below 2 degrees Celsius. All 197 members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change signed the agreement, and 187 have ratified the document.

In recent months, a spate of protests have swept across the globe, highly influenced by young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who protested against the lack of climate action in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks in August 2018. Her protests inspired the Fridays for Future movement, which swept across Sweden and other countries, uniting young people frustrated with governments' inaction over climate change.