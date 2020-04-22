UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Seeks Probe Into Attack On WHO Car With COVID-19 Samples In Myanmar - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Seeks Probe Into Attack on WHO Car With COVID-19 Samples in Myanmar - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a full investigation into Monday's attack on a World Health Organization (WHO) vehicle transporting COVID-19 samples in Myanmar during which a WHO employee was killed and a government official wounded, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," the statement said.

The attack took place in Myanmar's Rakhine State, where hundreds of thousands of Muslims were forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh during a 2017 government military offensive that sparked accusations of ethnic cleansing.

A WHO employee transporting swabs taken from people suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died early on Tuesday from wounds suffered when his vehicle came under attack in Rakhine State. Two others were wounded in the attack, including a government official who sustained serious injuries, according to local media.

The vehicle was heading from Rakhine to Yangoon for the samples to be tested for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Bangladesh United Nations Vehicle Died Myanmar 2017 Muslim Family Media From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

59 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

1 hour ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Germany plans to buy 93 Eurofighters, 45 F-18s: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

DC Karak holds prices review moot

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.