UN Chief Seeks Probe Into Attack on WHO Car With COVID-19 Samples in Myanmar - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a full investigation into Monday's attack on a World Health Organization (WHO) vehicle transporting COVID-19 samples in Myanmar during which a WHO employee was killed and a government official wounded, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice," the statement said.

The attack took place in Myanmar's Rakhine State, where hundreds of thousands of Muslims were forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh during a 2017 government military offensive that sparked accusations of ethnic cleansing.

A WHO employee transporting swabs taken from people suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died early on Tuesday from wounds suffered when his vehicle came under attack in Rakhine State. Two others were wounded in the attack, including a government official who sustained serious injuries, according to local media.

The vehicle was heading from Rakhine to Yangoon for the samples to be tested for the presence of the novel coronavirus.