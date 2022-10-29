UN Chief Seeks to Extend Grain Deal, Underlies Positive Impact on Food Security -Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wishes to extend the grain agreement with Ukraine and Russia, and emphasizes that it will improve food security around the world, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General expresses his unwavering commitment and strong support to the renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as for the full implementation of the agreement signed with the Russian Federation. Both agreements aim to ensure that grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and the Russian Federation reach global markets at the speed and price needed to avert a global food crisis and ensure food security," the statement said on Friday.

The United Nations underlines the urgency of extending the grain agreement to contribute to food security across the world, the statement added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative will expire on November 22 after being in effect for 120 days. The United Nations has been trying to extend the agreement, but Russia has not been satisfied with the results. The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations said last week that they have seen zero results.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia continues to inform the UN Secretariat about the failure to fulfill the second part of the grain deal on a regular basis.