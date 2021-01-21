UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Sends Letter To President Biden Expressing Hope For Cooperation On Global Issues

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:50 AM

UN Chief Sends Letter to President Biden Expressing Hope for Cooperation on Global Issues

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Joe Biden, sworn in as US 46th President on Wednesday, expressing his hope for cooperation on a series of global challenges, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts earlier in the day.

"A letter is going out to President Biden expressing that he [Guterres] looks forward [to working] with President Biden and with Vice President [Kamala] Harris," Dujarric said. "The United States has a key leadership role to play across the international agenda, including in the Security Council, on matters of peace and security. We also look forward to working with the administration to advance sustainable development, human rights for all the world's people.

"

Dujarric said that Guterres looks forward to cooperating with the members of Biden's Cabinet, particularly with US Secretary of State‘designate, Antony Blinken, and the Permanent Representative‘designate to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, once they are confirmed.

"It's going to be, I think, a very active and positive engagement between the Secretary‘General and this new administration," the spokesman added.

Dujarric also welcomed the reports of the Executive Orders expected to be signed later on Wednesday, including on the United States re-joining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

