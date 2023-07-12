UN Chief Sends Letter to Putin With Proposal to Extend Grain Exports Agreement - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"As part of his ongoing efforts in this regard, the Secretary-General sent a letter yesterday to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposal aiming to harmonize the vital further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with the vital need to keep the Black Sea Initiative operational," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.