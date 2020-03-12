UN Chief Sets Arrangements for Staff to Telecommute to Avoid COVID-19 Spread - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres instituted arrangements for employees working at the UN headquarters in New York to telecommute in order to reduce the footprint of people in the building and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has instituted arrangements for staff to telecommute to reduce the population density in the building, thereby reducing the risk of transmission," Dujarric said.