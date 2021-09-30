UN chief 'shocked' after Ethiopia expels seven UN staff: statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" Thursday by Ethiopia's decision to expel seven senior United Nations officials from the African country, which is facing the threat of famine in its war-torn Tigray region

United Nations, United States, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" Thursday by Ethiopia's decision to expel seven senior United Nations officials from the African country, which is facing the threat of famine in its war-torn Tigray region.

"I was shocked by the information that the Government of Ethiopia has declared seven UN officials ... as persona non grata," Guterres said in a statement after the announcement by Ethiopia's foreign ministry, which accused the officials of "meddling."Guterres said he had "full confidence" in UN aid workers in Ethiopia, and that the body is engaging with the government "in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work."