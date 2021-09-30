UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'shocked' After Ethiopia Expels Seven UN Staff: Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:12 PM

UN chief 'shocked' after Ethiopia expels seven UN staff: statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" Thursday by Ethiopia's decision to expel seven senior United Nations officials from the African country, which is facing the threat of famine in its war-torn Tigray region

United Nations, United States, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "shocked" Thursday by Ethiopia's decision to expel seven senior United Nations officials from the African country, which is facing the threat of famine in its war-torn Tigray region.

"I was shocked by the information that the Government of Ethiopia has declared seven UN officials ... as persona non grata," Guterres said in a statement after the announcement by Ethiopia's foreign ministry, which accused the officials of "meddling."Guterres said he had "full confidence" in UN aid workers in Ethiopia, and that the body is engaging with the government "in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work."

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia From Government

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

18 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

60 minutes ago
 Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecuri ..

Russia, US Achieved 'Slow Progress' in Cybersecurity Talks - Ryabkov

3 minutes ago
 China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia F ..

China Urges Other Countries to Prevent Australia From Acquiring Nuclear Submarin ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on St ..

Russia, US Agreed to Create 2 Working Groups on Strategic Stability - Ryabkov

3 minutes ago
 EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next ..

EU leaders to discuss rising energy prices at next summit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.