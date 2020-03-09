UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Shocked By Assassination Attempt On Sudan's Prime Minister - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

UN Chief Shocked by Assassination Attempt on Sudan's Prime Minister - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock following an assassination attempt that targeted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum and stands in full solidarity with the country at this challenging time, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Hamdok's motorcade was targeted by assailants in the Kobar district of the Sudanese capital while the prime minister was traveling to work, a government statement confirmed. An explosive device detonated near the motorcade before the attackers opened fire. A member of the prime minister's entourage received minor injuries, while Hamdok himself was not injured, according to the statement.

"The Secretary-General was shocked and saddened to learn of the assassination attempt," Dujarric said. "He stands in full solidarity with the Prime Minister and the people of Sudan at this difficult time."

Sudanese police are currently investigating the incident.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister and head of Sudan's transitional government last August as the country was recovering after months of anti-government protests, which first saw former President Omar Bashir overthrown. After that, the Transitional Military Council seized power, and then the Sovereign Council established with equal military-civilian representation to get the country out of the crisis.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Police United Nations Khartoum Sudan August Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus crisis could cost world up to $2 trill ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: New York launches its own hand saniti ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Tunisia R ..

2 minutes ago

US May Target New Sectors as It Ramps Up Venezuela ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey sentences Kurdish ex-mayor for 'terror' lin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.