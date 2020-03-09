UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock following an assassination attempt that targeted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartoum and stands in full solidarity with the country at this challenging time, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Hamdok's motorcade was targeted by assailants in the Kobar district of the Sudanese capital while the prime minister was traveling to work, a government statement confirmed. An explosive device detonated near the motorcade before the attackers opened fire. A member of the prime minister's entourage received minor injuries, while Hamdok himself was not injured, according to the statement.

"The Secretary-General was shocked and saddened to learn of the assassination attempt," Dujarric said. "He stands in full solidarity with the Prime Minister and the people of Sudan at this difficult time."

Sudanese police are currently investigating the incident.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister and head of Sudan's transitional government last August as the country was recovering after months of anti-government protests, which first saw former President Omar Bashir overthrown. After that, the Transitional Military Council seized power, and then the Sovereign Council established with equal military-civilian representation to get the country out of the crisis.