UN Chief Should Take 'Decisive Steps' to Appoint New Special Envoy for Libya - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should take decisive steps and appoint a new Special Representative for Libya, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We encourage the Secretary-General to take decisive steps to appoint the new special representative for Libya, as we see no objective reason for delaying his or her appointment," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

The Russian ambassador said the new UN Special Envoy should be a representative from the African Union.

Nebenzia pointed out that efforts aimed at political reconciliation in Libya have been undermined since the former UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame resigned from his post in March citing health reasons.

Following the Salame's resignation, Guterres designated US diplomat Stephanie Williams to serve as Acting Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya.