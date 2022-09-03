UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying religious freedom must be protected

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday's attack at a mosque in western Afghanistan that left 18 people dead and 23 injured, according to a UN spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday's attack at a mosque in western Afghanistan that left 18 people dead and 23 injured, according to a UN spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General condemns today's attack and conveys his deep condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a prompt recovery to the injured," Spokesperson Eri Kaneo said in a statement at the regular noon briefing.

"The right to freedom of religion must be protected at all times," the statement added.

According to media reports, an explosion tore through Guzargah Mosque in Herat during the Jumma prayers when it was full of namazis.

