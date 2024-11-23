UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Thursday's attack in the Kurram district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

At least 42 people, including seven women and a nine-year-old girl, were killed and 28 others injured when a convoy of passenger vehicles was ambushed in Lower Kurram, according to media reports.

"The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement he read out at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday.

"He (the UN chief) extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Pakistan to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," the statement added.