UN Chief Slams Deadly Attack In Mastung, Urges Action Against Those Responsible
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Friday's attack in Pakistan Balochistan province, and called on the government to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Friday's attack in Pakistan Balochistan province, and called on the government to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.
According to media reports, nine people, including five school children, were killed and 23 others injured in the deadly bomb attack in Mastung district.
"The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians, healthcare facilities and healthcare workers are unacceptable," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement he read out at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
"He (UN chief) extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Pakistan to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," the statement added.
