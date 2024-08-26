UN Chief Slams Deadly Attacks In Balochistan, Urges Pakistan To Probe
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 11:54 PM
UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned Monday's multiple attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned Monday's multiple attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
"The Secretary-General stresses that attacks against civilians are unacceptable," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.
"He (UN chief) extends his deepest condolences to the families and calls on the Government of Pakistan to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,"
At least 39 people, including 23 passengers in Musakhail, were reported killed in several attacks across the Balochistan province.
