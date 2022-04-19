UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Slams Deadly Attacks On Kabul Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 11:31 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Tuesday's deadly attacks on schools in Kabul, saying assault against civilians and civilian infrastructure is a crime under international law

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 )

At least six people were killed and many more injured in the blasts which happened at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school.

A nearby tuition centre was also targeted in a grenade attack.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," the Secretary-General's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing.

"He (the secretary-general) extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," the statement added.

The head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, also condemned the attack emphasizing that those responsible for the crime of targeting schools and children must be brought to justice.

She also extended her deepest sympathies to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

More Stories From World

