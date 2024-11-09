Open Menu

UN Chief Slams Deadly Terrorist Attack In Quetta, Calls For Bringing Perpetrators To Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

UN chief slams deadly terrorist attack in Quetta, calls for bringing perpetrators to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Saturday's "heinous" terrorist attack at Quetta's Railway Station and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in the city of Quetta that took place earlier today," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement e-mailed to APP.

"The Secretary-General sends his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and Government of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured," the statement said.

According to reports, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through the station.

"We hope that those responsible for this heinous attack will be held accountable", the statement added.

