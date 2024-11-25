Open Menu

UN Chief Slams Landmine Threat After US Decision To Supply Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Siem Reap, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The UN Secretary-General on Monday slammed the "renewed threat" of anti-personnel landmines, days after the United States said it would supply the weapons to Ukrainian forces battling Russia's invasion.

In remarks sent to a conference in Cambodia to review progress on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the work of clearing and destroying landmines across the world.

"But the threat remains.

This includes the renewed use of anti-personnel mines by some of the Parties to the Convention, as well as some Parties falling behind in their commitments to destroy these weapons," he said in the statement.

He called on the 164 signatories -- which include Ukraine but not Russia or the United States -- to "meet their obligations and ensure compliance to the Convention".

Guterres' remarks were delivered by UN Under-Secretary General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

