UN Chief Slams Mosque Attack In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Scores of civilians were killed and dozens more injured, including children, in the attack, which took place in the Jawdara area of Haska Mena district.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the UN chief's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing in New York on Friday.

"He reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Afghanistan," the statement added.

