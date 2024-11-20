UN Chief Slams 'systematic' Looting Of Gaza Humanitarian Aid
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The United Nations chief on Tuesday denounced the "systematic" looting of humanitarian aid in Gaza, a day after the territory's Hamas authorities said 20 people were killed in a security operation targeting such actions.
"Armed looting has become systematic and must end immediately. It is hindering life saving aid operations and further endangering the lives of our staff," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"However, the use of law enforcement operations must be lawful, necessary and proportionate."
Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza in the early stages of the war last year, and the UN warned on November 9 that famine was looming in some areas due to a lack of aid.
Aid distribution in Gaza is complicated by shortages of fuel, war-damaged roads and looting, as well as fighting in densely populated areas and the repeated displacement of much of the territory's 2.4 million people.
Several humanitarian officials have told AFP on condition of anonymity that almost half the aid that enters Gaza is looted, especially basic supplies.
On Monday, Gaza's interior ministry said it had carried out a major operation targeting looters.
"More than 20 members of gangs involved in stealing aid trucks were killed in a security operation carried out by security forces in cooperation with tribal committees," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the operation was "the beginning of a broad security campaign that has been long planned and will expand to include everyone involved in the theft of aid trucks."
On Tuesday, the US-based Washington Post newspaper cited a UN memo as saying some of the gangs were receiving "passive if not active benevolence" or "protection" from the Israel Defense Forces.
Dujarric said he was unaware of the memo, but that the allegation was "fairly alarming" if true.
"The idea that the Israeli forces may be allowing looters or not doing enough to prevent it is frankly, fairly alarming, given the responsibilities of Israel as the occupying power to ensure that humanitarian aid is distributed safely," he said.
Recent Stories
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
More Stories From World
-
Inter Miami coach Martino leaving club for 'personal reasons' - club source12 minutes ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener52 minutes ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener1 hour ago
-
'Probably my last match': Nadal after Davis Cup singles defeat1 hour ago
-
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip1 hour ago
-
Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles2 hours ago
-
SpaceX set for Starship's next flight -- with Trump watching2 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters block courts over train station tragedy2 hours ago
-
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine3 hours ago
-
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut3 hours ago
-
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip3 hours ago
-
Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue3 hours ago