UN chief slams 'systematic' looting of Gaza humanitarian aid

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The United Nations chief on Tuesday denounced the "systematic" looting of humanitarian aid in Gaza, a day after the territory's Hamas authorities said 20 people were killed in a security operation targeting such actions.

"Armed looting has become systematic and must end immediately. It is hindering life saving aid operations and further endangering the lives of our staff," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"However, the use of law enforcement operations must be lawful, necessary and proportionate."

Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza in the early stages of the war last year, and the UN warned on November 9 that famine was looming in some areas due to a lack of aid.

Aid distribution in Gaza is complicated by shortages of fuel, war-damaged roads and looting, as well as fighting in densely populated areas and the repeated displacement of much of the territory's 2.4 million people.

Several humanitarian officials have told AFP on condition of anonymity that almost half the aid that enters Gaza is looted, especially basic supplies.

On Monday, Gaza's interior ministry said it had carried out a major operation targeting looters.

"More than 20 members of gangs involved in stealing aid trucks were killed in a security operation carried out by security forces in cooperation with tribal committees," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the operation was "the beginning of a broad security campaign that has been long planned and will expand to include everyone involved in the theft of aid trucks."

On Tuesday, the US-based Washington Post newspaper cited a UN memo as saying some of the gangs were receiving "passive if not active benevolence" or "protection" from the Israel Defense Forces.

Dujarric said he was unaware of the memo, but that the allegation was "fairly alarming" if true.

"The idea that the Israeli forces may be allowing looters or not doing enough to prevent it is frankly, fairly alarming, given the responsibilities of Israel as the occupying power to ensure that humanitarian aid is distributed safely," he said.