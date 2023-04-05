UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

Speaking to journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday ahead of a sustainable development report briefing in London, the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed reminded that she had met many of the women now facing a ban and the loss of their livelihoods, in a visit to Afghanistan at the beginning of the year

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) : Speaking to journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday ahead of a sustainable development report briefing in London, the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed reminded that she had met many of the women now facing a ban and the loss of their livelihoods, in a visit to Afghanistan at the beginning of the year.

"We reiterate that both Afghan women and men are essential to all aspects of our work," she said, adding that the UN "was taking all possible measures right now to support our national female staff at this difficult time." She said UN national female staff will continue to receive their salaries, but until further clarification is received, all national staff � both men and women � are being told not to report to the office.

She said she had been involved in a meeting with the Foreign Affairs minister of the de facto authorities earlier Wednesday morning, and pledged that UN leadership would "continue to engage" with Taliban representatives, "as well as neighbouring countries" to resolve the latest human rights infringements.

The President of the General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, also strongly condemned the move, calling it a "blatant violation" of women and girls' human rights.

"The consequences of this decision would harm the Afghan people, in particular the most vulnerable segments of the population", he said, noting that Afghanistan needs to get on the path towards sustainable development, "and for that, it should mobilize the country's full potential."