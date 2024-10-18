Open Menu

UN Chief Sounds Alarm At Catastrophic Levels Of Hunger In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

UN chief sounds alarm at catastrophic levels of hunger in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) UN Scretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced alarm at the catastrophic levels of hunger in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Famine looms. This is intolerable, the UN chief posted on X on Friday.

Reiterating his call on Israel to open Gaza border points, he said: Crossing points must open immediately, bureaucratic impediments must be removed, and law & order restored so UN agencies can deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Israel is continuing its deadly attacks on the besieged enclave without any let-up, killing at least 42,438 Palestinians and injuring over 99,246 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

