UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone on Monday with foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General held a virtual meeting earlier today with Sergei Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," Dujarric said. "He also spoke a very short while ago with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba."

Dujarric said the call between Guterres and Lavrov lasted over 20 minutes, and, in addition to Ukraine, the two officials discussed Libya, Syria and the ongoing issues with US visas for Russian diplomats intending to come to the UN headquarters in New York.