UN Chief Speaks With Libyan National Army Leader Haftar at His Request - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, at the latter's request, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General also spoke to Mr. Haftar, at Mr. Haftar's request, and I do expect the readout to be issued a bit later," Dujarric told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Guterres conducted a phone call with the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj.

Guterres told Sarraj the United Nations stood ready to assist in ensuring accountability for the mass graves near the Libyan town of Tarhuna.

In June, the GNA forces regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, southeast of the capital of Tripoli, from the rival LNA. The GNA said that eight mass graves were discovered in the city.

The Libyan authorities have asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for assistance to deal with the mass graves.

Dujarric said the United Nations can help with logistics, forensics and in "whatever ways" the Libyan government may need assistance to investigate the mass graves.