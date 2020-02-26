UN Chief, Special Envoy Pedersen Discuss Syria in Geneva - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a meeting with Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Geneva this week to discuss the efforts undertaken by the latter amid the recent escalation of the conflict in the Arab republic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Mr. Pedersen updated him [Guterres] on the status of the work he has been doing," Dujarric said.

During his participation in the opening of the 43d session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday and addressed the developments in Syria.

"They [Guterres, Lavrov] discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including Syria," Dujarric told Sputnik.

Tensions escalated in Idlib province after the Syrian military shelled a Turkish observation post on February 3, killing six military personnel and one civilian contractor. Turkey responded with a number of retaliatory strikes, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that some 150 Syrian soldiers have been killed.

Earlier in February, Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on Idlib, including its failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the Syrian government within the framework of the political process, and terrorists.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, however, said that Ankara had fulfilled its obligations in Idlib.