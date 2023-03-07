UN Chief Spoke to Vershinin Prior to Leaving on Ukraine Trip - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin prior to his travels to Ukraine and he is willing to go wherever he is needed to meet with officials, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin prior to his travels to Ukraine and he is willing to go wherever he is needed to meet with officials, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"I would like to point out that prior to leaving New York, the Secretary-General did have a conversation with Sergey Vershinin, the deputy foreign minister of the Russian Federation," Haq told the reporters.

The Secretary-General, he added, is open to meet other officials as opportunities arise and willing to go wherever he is needed.