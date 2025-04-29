- Home
- World
- UN chief 'stands ready' to back any move, acceptable to India and Pakistan, to ease heightened tensi ..
UN Chief 'stands Ready' To Back Any Move, Acceptable To India And Pakistan, To Ease Heightened Tensions
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Emphasizing that he remains "deeply concerned" about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following last week's armed attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday offered to back an "any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue."
"The Secretary-General reaffirms his firm belief that even the most challenging issues can be resolved peacefully through meaningful and constructive dialogue," his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in an e-mail response to questions from APP correspondent.
"He stands ready to support any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue." Farhan Haq added.
According to media reports, 26 people were killed in the gun attack that took place near Pahalgam, a tourist resort.
In his response on Monday, the deputy spokesperson said that UN chief against, conveyed "his solidarity with the families of the victims of the 22 April terrorist attack and underscores the importance of accountability and justice.
At the same time, Guterres strongly urged both governments "to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any escalation".
In the wake of the attack, India announced a series of measures targeting Pakistan that include unilaterally suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of border crossing linking the two countries, the expulsion of diplomats and an order for some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.
Pakistan, which firmly denied the country's role in the attack, retaliated by suspending all visas issued to Indian nationals under an exemption scheme with immediate effect, as well as expelling some of Indian diplomats and closing its airspace to Indian flights.
About the role of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, Farhan Haq said it has no presence in the area where the attack happened".
But, he added, the group "continues to implement its mandate of observing developments pertaining to and supervising the strict observance of the 1971 ceasefire along the Line of Control."
While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.
The Rawalpindi-based group, which Pakistan hosts, is composed of about 44 military observers, supported 75 civilian staff (25 International Staff plus 49 National Staff).
Recent Stories
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
Effective Polio surveillance continues
All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his resonant, mesmerising vo ..5 minutes ago
-
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations5 minutes ago
-
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 20255 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'stands ready' to back any move, acceptable to India and Pakistan, to ease heightened tensi ..6 minutes ago
-
Spain aims to restore power nationwide 'soon': PM6 minutes ago
-
Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong to join Cannes film festival jury: organisers6 minutes ago
-
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF10 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University in Dubai10 minutes ago
-
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi10 minutes ago
-
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing12 minutes ago
-
Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy39 minutes ago
-
Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal39 minutes ago