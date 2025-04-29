UN chief 'stands ready' to back any move, acceptable to India and Pakistan, to ease heightened tensions

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Emphasizing that he remains "deeply concerned" about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following last week's armed attack in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday offered to back an "any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue."

"The Secretary-General reaffirms his firm belief that even the most challenging issues can be resolved peacefully through meaningful and constructive dialogue," his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in an e-mail response to questions from APP correspondent.

"He stands ready to support any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue." Farhan Haq added.

According to media reports, 26 people were killed in the gun attack that took place near Pahalgam, a tourist resort.

In his response on Monday, the deputy spokesperson said that UN chief against, conveyed "his solidarity with the families of the victims of the 22 April terrorist attack and underscores the importance of accountability and justice.

At the same time, Guterres strongly urged both governments "to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any escalation".

In the wake of the attack, India announced a series of measures targeting Pakistan that include unilaterally suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of border crossing linking the two countries, the expulsion of diplomats and an order for some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.

Pakistan, which firmly denied the country's role in the attack, retaliated by suspending all visas issued to Indian nationals under an exemption scheme with immediate effect, as well as expelling some of Indian diplomats and closing its airspace to Indian flights.

About the role of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, Farhan Haq said it has no presence in the area where the attack happened".

But, he added, the group "continues to implement its mandate of observing developments pertaining to and supervising the strict observance of the 1971 ceasefire along the Line of Control."

While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The Rawalpindi-based group, which Pakistan hosts, is composed of about 44 military observers, supported 75 civilian staff (25 International Staff plus 49 National Staff).