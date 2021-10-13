UN Chief Stresses Need to Avoid War in Tigray During Talks With Ethiopian Prime Minister

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, stressing the need to avoid war amid reports of a new offensive launched in the northern Tigray region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

On Monday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front controlling the restive region said it came under a major new offensive of the Ethiopian troops loyal to the prime minister.

"We're obviously hearing reports, and the situation on the ground is not making our ability to deliver aid any easier," Dujarric told a briefing when asked to comment on the most recent offensive. "I can tell you the Secretary-General yesterday spoke to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, basically, reiterating a lot of things we've said publicly and to see an engagement to help avoid war."