UN Chief Strongly Condemns Bajaur Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:03 PM

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday strongly condemned the suicide bombing at a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) gathering in Bajaur in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and called on the authorities to hold accountable those responsible for this violence

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday strongly condemned the suicide bombing at a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) gathering in Bajaur in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and called on the authorities to hold accountable those responsible for this violence.

At least 54 people were killed and approximately 83 more wounded in the deadly attack.

"The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"He (the UN chief) calls on the Pakistani authorities to bring those responsible to justice," the statement said.

"The Secretary-General denounces all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan in combating this scourge."

