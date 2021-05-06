UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' Deadly Terrorist Attack in Niger - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored a deadly armed attack in the northwestern part of Niger and called on the country's authorities to do utmost to investigate it, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored a deadly armed attack in the northwestern part of Niger and called on the country's authorities to do utmost to investigate it, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack by an unidentified gunman that took place yesterday in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which reportedly resulted in 20 deaths, including civilians," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General urges the authorities Niger to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

Guterres also expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Dujarric said.

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and four civilians were killed in the attack in Banibangou located near the border with Mali.

The attack comes just a few days after another 16 soldiers were killed and two more were kidnapped when their military unit was targeted in Tahoua region on Saturday.

The Sahel is one of the most problematic regions in Africa, plagued by terrorist activities and illegal migration. Since 2014, France has been leading a 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane to curb the Islamist threat in the area. The armies of the so-called G5 Sahel bloc, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania, also participate in the operation.