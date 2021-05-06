UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' Deadly Terrorist Attack In Niger - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' Deadly Terrorist Attack in Niger - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored a deadly armed attack in the northwestern part of Niger and called on the country's authorities to do utmost to investigate it, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored a deadly armed attack in the northwestern part of Niger and called on the country's authorities to do utmost to investigate it, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack by an unidentified gunman that took place yesterday in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which reportedly resulted in 20 deaths, including civilians," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General urges the authorities Niger to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

Guterres also expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Dujarric said.

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and four civilians were killed in the attack in Banibangou located near the border with Mali.

The attack comes just a few days after another 16 soldiers were killed and two more were kidnapped when their military unit was targeted in Tahoua region on Saturday.

The Sahel is one of the most problematic regions in Africa, plagued by terrorist activities and illegal migration. Since 2014, France has been leading a 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane to curb the Islamist threat in the area. The armies of the so-called G5 Sahel bloc, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania, also participate in the operation.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Terrorist United Nations France Mali Tillaberi Tahoua Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger Border

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

54 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to development, progress of merged ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic, war, climate change fuel food fears

4 minutes ago

Farmer community hails PTI government for launchin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.