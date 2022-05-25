UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Shooting - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the recent elementary school shooting in the US state of Texas that left 21 people dead, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children," Dujarric said in a statement released late Tuesday.

Guterres extends "his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the entire community," the statement said.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday's mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said.

The 18-year-old gunman, identified as Salvador Romas, was shot dead by responding officers, he said.

Romas also killed his grandmother and crashed his vehicle prior to carrying out the deadly school shooting, Olivarez said.