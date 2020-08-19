UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Return of Rule of Law - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the military mutiny in Mali and urged for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet."