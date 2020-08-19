UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mutiny In Mali, Urges Return Of Rule Of Law - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Return of Rule of Law - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the military mutiny in Mali and urged for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet."

Related Topics

United Nations Mali Bamako Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

32 minutes ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

47 minutes ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

2 hours ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

60 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

1 hour ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.