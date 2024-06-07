Open Menu

UN Chief 'strongly Condemns' Myanmar Military Attacks On Civilians

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

UN chief 'strongly condemns' Myanmar military attacks on civilians

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday recent attacks by Myanmar's military that reportedly killed scores of civilians in western Rakhine state.

The Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic minority armed group, attacked junta forces in Rakhine in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

Guterres "strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Myanmar military that have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including in Rakhine State," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the western state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

This week the AA said junta troops had killed more than 70 civilians in a raid on Byain Phyu village, north of the state capital Sittwe.

The junta said the claim was "propaganda".

Phone and internet services have been all but cut off across Rakhine state, making it difficult to verify reports of violence.

Guterres also called for an end to the "ongoing persecution" of the Rohingya minority who find themselves trapped in the fighting between the junta and the AA.

Rohingya activists have accused the AA of forcibly displacing tens of thousands of members of their community, and burning and looting their homes.

They have also accused the junta of forcibly recruiting thousands of Rohingya to fight against the AA, as the military loses ground.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Related Topics

Internet Army Bangladesh United Nations Minority Sittwe Myanmar November 2017 Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

5 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

14 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

14 hours ago
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

14 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

14 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

14 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

14 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

14 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

14 hours ago

More Stories From World