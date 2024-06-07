UN Chief 'strongly Condemns' Myanmar Military Attacks On Civilians
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday recent attacks by Myanmar's military that reportedly killed scores of civilians in western Rakhine state.
The Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic minority armed group, attacked junta forces in Rakhine in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.
Guterres "strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Myanmar military that have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including in Rakhine State," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the western state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.
This week the AA said junta troops had killed more than 70 civilians in a raid on Byain Phyu village, north of the state capital Sittwe.
The junta said the claim was "propaganda".
Phone and internet services have been all but cut off across Rakhine state, making it difficult to verify reports of violence.
Guterres also called for an end to the "ongoing persecution" of the Rohingya minority who find themselves trapped in the fighting between the junta and the AA.
Rohingya activists have accused the AA of forcibly displacing tens of thousands of members of their community, and burning and looting their homes.
They have also accused the junta of forcibly recruiting thousands of Rohingya to fight against the AA, as the military loses ground.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky to address French parliament after D-Day5 minutes ago
-
Divisive Ronaldo's Portugal among favourites for Euro 20245 minutes ago
-
Berrington anchors Scotland to T20 World Cup win over Namibia5 minutes ago
-
Irish, Czechs hold EU vote after Dutch far-right gains15 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets with Chinese Minister of Industry, IT in Beijing35 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets with Chinese of Industry& IT in Beijing55 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to address French parliament after D-Day55 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to address French parliament after D-Day2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower2 hours ago
-
New loach species found in central Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Cambodian PM says multilateralism effective way to deal with new emerging technologies2 hours ago
-
Argentina's economic activity sees rebound: president2 hours ago