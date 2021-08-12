UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:28 AM

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned attacks on villages in northern Mali in which at least 50 civilians were killed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

Armed militants attacked on August 8 villages in the Gao region, killing at least 51 civilians dead.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated against civilians on August 8 in the Gao region in Mali where at least fifty civilians were reportedly killed and several wounded," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

In response to the attacks, the UN mission on the ground (MINUSMA) deployed peacekeepers to the area and has increased its night patrols to prevent any further attacks, the spokesman said.

MINUSMA also stands ready to assist Mali in bringing the perpetrators of these human rights violations to justice, Dujarric added.

Mali has experienced insurgency of various armed groups, especially in the northern areas bordering Burkina Faso and Niger.

On August 5, at least 30 people were killed by suspected terrorists in northern Burkina Faso.

