UN Chief 'Strongly Condemns' Suicide Bomb Attacks in Uganda - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the suicide attack in the Ugandan capital of Kampala that left at least three people dead and injured dozens others, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier on Tuesday, three suicide bombers detonated explosive devices near the central police station and parliament building in Kampala within minutes of each other. At least three people were killed and 33 others injured in the attacks.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Uganda on 16 November," Dujarric said on Tuesday. "The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these despicable acts of violence and wishes a full recovery to those injured.

"

Dujarric also said the United Nations expects all those involved in masterminding and preparing the attacks to be swiftly brought to justice.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told a news conference they suspect the Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), was behind the attacks.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kampala, according to media reports citing the Islamic State-linked Amaq News Agency.