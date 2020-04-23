UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Suggests 6 Actions To Address Climate Crisis Amid COVID-19 Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement to mark the International Mother Earth Day on Wednesday proposed a six-point plan to address the threat of climate disruption in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"On this International Mother Earth Day, all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is another deep emergency. Climate disruption is approaching a point of no return," Guterres said. "I am therefore proposing six climate-related actions to shape the recovery and the work ahead."

The first action envisages that as the world attempts to recover from the virus, new jobs and businesses should be created through a green transmission.

Taxpayers' money must also be tied to achieving sustainable growth and green jobs, Guterres said.

Third, governments should use fiscal firepower to shift the economy to the green and make citizens more resilient. Public funds should flow to sectors that help the environment, while fossil fuel subsidies must be halted.

Additionally, the UN chief stated that countries' financial systems and policy-making must consider climate risks and opportunities. Finally, the international community must collaborate across the six points and towards a better recovery.

"Greenhouse gases, just like viruses, do not respect national boundaries," Guterres added.

