UN Chief Suggests Options for Holding September General Assembly in New York - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written a letter to the President of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, suggesting options for holding of the high-level General Debate gathering in September in New York City amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 22, 2020, at the organization's headquarters complex on Manhattan.

"The Secretary-General has indeed written a letter to the President of the General Assembly about the forthcoming General Assembly session," Dujarric said. "In the letter, he presents options for member states to consider in order to ensure the holding of the General Debate in September."

According to the letter, Guterres noted that with the virus expected to still cycle at the time of the event, international travel restrictions are likely to remain enforced, affecting diplomats' traveling to and from New York City.

Additionally, Guterres suggested that social distancing rules and restrictions on mass gatherings will as well continue to be in place in New York that every September attracts thousands of delegates participating in the UN's largest annual gathering.

"Therefore, you may wish to recommend that the General Assembly considers holding the General Debate of the seventy-fifth session in a different format, such as using pre-recorded messages provided by heads of state and government or ministers, with a physical presence in the General Assembly Hall limited to one delegate per delegation based in New York," Guterres said.

Earlier in the month, Guterres extended the telecommuting arrangements for all non-essential staff working at the headquarters building in New York City. The UN General Assembly is planned to be held on September 15-30.