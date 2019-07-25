UN Chief Takes Note on Various Initiatives Regarding Persian Gulf Situation - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of the international initiatives considered with respect to the situation in the Persian Gulf, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General takes note on the various initiatives considered regarding the situation in the Gulf region," Haq told reporters.

The UN Secretary-General sincerely hopes that all concerned entities will demonstrate maximum restraint during a time of heightened tensions and reiterates the need to respect the right of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz according to international law.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a security concept that proposes renouncing permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states in the Persian Gulf states, among others.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was cooperating with its key European Union allies to form a maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated last week when Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in response to a UK seizure of an Iranian oil tanker earlier.

Following the incident, the US military said it was developing an intentional maritime security framework dubbed Operation Sentinel to enhance security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.