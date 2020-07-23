UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Talks To Azerbaijan, Armenia Leaders, Urges Immediate De-Escalation - Spokesman

UN Chief Talks to Azerbaijan, Armenia Leaders, Urges Immediate De-Escalation - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in phone calls with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called on both countries to immediately and fully de-escalate the situation along the border and return to negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in phone calls with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called on both countries to immediately and fully de-escalate the situation along the border and return to negotiations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Guterres spoke separately with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia. He placed those calls this morning. In both telephone conversations, the Secretary-General expressed his ongoing concern over the hostilities that have been reported along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, as well as the prevailing tensions," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General reiterated his call for immediate and full de-escalation, refraining from provocative rhetoric and the return to negotiation."

