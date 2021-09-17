UN Chief Tells Sputnik He Expects to Meet With Biden at UNGA on Monday

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he expects to meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday on the margins of the UN General Assembly high-level week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he expects to meet with US President Joe Biden on Monday on the margins of the UN General Assembly high-level week.

"I think I will meet President Biden on Monday," Guterres said.

The White House earlier confirmed that Biden will travel to New York on September 21 to lead the US delegation at the upcoming event.