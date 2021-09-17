UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Meeting With Lavrov On Sidelines Of UNGA Already Scheduled

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:36 PM

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Meeting With Lavrov on Sidelines of UNGA Already Scheduled

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week.

"I will meet Foreign Minister Lavrov in one of the days of the week, I cannot say now exactly, but it's already in my program," Guterres said.

The UN chief also said he plans to meet all heads of state and government and many foreign ministers attending the General Assembly in-person this year.

"I will probably not be able to meet all because of the time, but my intention is to meet, if possible, all leaders of foreign affairs (who are) coming," Guterres said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

40 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

55 minutes ago
 UN Chief Tells Sputnik He Expects to Meet With Bid ..

UN Chief Tells Sputnik He Expects to Meet With Biden at UNGA on Monday

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

4 minutes ago
 Business outsourcing facility to be setup in Abbat ..

Business outsourcing facility to be setup in Abbattabad soon

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till Oct 14

Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till Oct 14

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.