UN Chief Tells Sputnik Meeting With Lavrov on Sidelines of UNGA Already Scheduled

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly high-level week.

"I will meet Foreign Minister Lavrov in one of the days of the week, I cannot say now exactly, but it's already in my program," Guterres said.

The UN chief also said he plans to meet all heads of state and government and many foreign ministers attending the General Assembly in-person this year.

"I will probably not be able to meet all because of the time, but my intention is to meet, if possible, all leaders of foreign affairs (who are) coming," Guterres said.