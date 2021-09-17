UN Chief Tells Sputnik Strategic Interests of Russia, US on Syria Overlap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he believed the strategic interests of Washington and Moscow on Syria overlap and, hopefully, it was possible to enhance dialogue between the two counties to reach a political solution in the Arab Republic.

"The strategic interests of the United States and Russia about Syria are the same. So, I hope that there will be an enhanced dialogue between the two countries and a stronger cooperation to allow us to move for a political solution of the Syrian crisis," Guterres said.