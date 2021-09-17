UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Waivers For Some Sanctions Against Taliban Necessary

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Waivers for Some Sanctions Against Taliban Necessary

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik the United Nations needs to create conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban (banned in Russia) for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

"I've been appealing for a number of waivers in the sanctions that allow for operational aspects to be possible...

It will be necessary for practical reasons to make some waivers in some of the sanctions in order to allow for the contexts that are needed and for the humanitarian aid to be effectively distributed," Guterres said.

The UN chief also said it was up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the existing sanctions.

"I think that this is a matter the Security Council needs to be considering in the future," Guterres stated.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

PM underscores fast-tracking trade between Pakista ..

PM underscores fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

11 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.