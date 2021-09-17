UN Chief Tells Sputnik Waivers for Some Sanctions Against Taliban Necessary

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik the United Nations needs to create conditions to allow some sanctions waivers for the Taliban (banned in Russia) for the effective distribution of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

"I've been appealing for a number of waivers in the sanctions that allow for operational aspects to be possible...

It will be necessary for practical reasons to make some waivers in some of the sanctions in order to allow for the contexts that are needed and for the humanitarian aid to be effectively distributed," Guterres said.

The UN chief also said it was up to the Security Council to consider whether a UN roadmap needs to be developed in order to waive some of the existing sanctions.

"I think that this is a matter the Security Council needs to be considering in the future," Guterres stated.