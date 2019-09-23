UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Thanks Russia For Support In Formation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was grateful to Moscow, Ankara and Tehran for their help in reaching an agreement on the Syrian Constitutional Committee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was grateful to Moscow, Ankara and Tehran for their help in reaching an agreement on the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"I appreciate the diplomatic engagement of the governments of Russia, Turkey and Iran in supporting the conclusion of the agreement," Guterres told reporters while announcing the establishment of the committee.

More Stories From World

