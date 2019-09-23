UN Chief Thanks Russia for Support in Formation of Syrian Constitutional Committee

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was grateful to Moscow, Ankara and Tehran for their help in reaching an agreement on the Syrian Constitutional Committee

"I appreciate the diplomatic engagement of the governments of Russia, Turkey and Iran in supporting the conclusion of the agreement," Guterres told reporters while announcing the establishment of the committee.