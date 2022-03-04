UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Thanks Shoigu For Help In Evacuating UN Personnel From Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief Thanks Shoigu for Help in Evacuating UN Personnel From Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres thanked Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone conversation for his assistance in evacuating mission personnel from Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The UN Secretary General thanked the Russian Minister of Defense for his assistance in the evacuation of UN personnel from the territory of Ukraine, which took place in an organized manner, without any incidents," the ministry said.

Guterres also called for better cooperation between the relevant UN structures and the Russian Defense Ministry in resolving humanitarian issues in Ukraine. Shoigu reportedly supported the request.

