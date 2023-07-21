UN Chief: There is Lack of Consent About How International Law Applies in Cyberspace

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged member states to reduce military spending as per the United Nations strategy New Agenda for Peace.

"The New Agenda for Peace also calls on member states to reduce military spending and ban inhumane and indiscriminate weapons," Guterres said.

The United Nations has said the New Agenda for Peace was formulated to address a number of challenges facing the world and focuses on the underlying drivers and influencing parties that drive conflict in order to achieve peace.

Global military expenditure increased by 3.7 % in 2022 and reached a new record high of $2,240 billion, with the three largest spenders being the United States, China and Russia, according to data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The United States remains the world's biggest military spender, with its military expenditure reaching $877 billion last year, which is 39% of total global military spending.