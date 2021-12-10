UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Attend Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycotts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, his spokesman said Thursday, after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, his spokesman said Thursday, after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit.

"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Beijing United States Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insig ..

Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insignificant'

3 minutes ago
 International Anti-Corruption Day observed at FIA ..

International Anti-Corruption Day observed at FIA Academy

3 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General James Ends Run for Gover ..

New York Attorney General James Ends Run for Governor, Says More to Do in Curren ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian Farmers Suspend Year-Long Protests After Go ..

Indian Farmers Suspend Year-Long Protests After Government Scraps Farming Reform ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights prais ..

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights praises UAE efforts to combat pande ..

44 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians celebrates Human Rights Day

Parliamentarians celebrates Human Rights Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.