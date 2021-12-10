UN Chief To Attend Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycotts
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:11 AM
United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, his spokesman said Thursday, after the United States announced a diplomatic boycott and several other Western nations followed suit.
"The secretary-general received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and he has accepted it," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.