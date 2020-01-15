UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Settlement Sunday - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Berlin to attend the conference on the Libyan settlement at the beginning of next week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Berlin to attend the conference on the Libyan settlement at the beginning of next week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General will be going to Berlin to take part in the Libya conference on Sunday," Dujarric said. "He will be accompanied by his Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame, as well as the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo."